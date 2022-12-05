 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 14

The NFC East is finished with Week 13. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 14.

By David Fucillo
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFC East would appear to be turning into a two team race. The Eagles and Cowboys have all kinds of momentum, while the Giants and Commanders find themselves stuck in neutral.

The Eagles and Cowboys secured big home wins in Week 13. Philadelphia made a statement as they crushed the Titans by a score of 35-10. Dallas handled their business against a mediocre Colts squad, pulling away in the second half for an easy win. Philly maintains their 1.5-game lead on Dallas, but the Cowboys are not going away.

On the other hand, the Giants and Commanders played each other to a tie earlier in the day. Both teams badly needed a win to build on their playoff position, but neither could manage it. The Giants remain in the sixth position in the wild card standings, while the Commanders dropped out of the last wild card berth and into eighth place. New York and Washington face off again in two weeks at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.

2022 NFC East standings

NFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 13 Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles 11-1 @ NYG +150 -400 TBD
Dallas Cowboys 9-3 vs. HOU +150 +300 TBD
New York Giants 7-4-1 vs. PHI +800 +6000 TBD
Washington Commanders 7-5-1 BYE +500 +10000 TBD

