NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 14

The NFC East would appear to be turning into a two team race. The Eagles and Cowboys have all kinds of momentum, while the Giants and Commanders find themselves stuck in neutral.

The Eagles and Cowboys secured big home wins in Week 13. Philadelphia made a statement as they crushed the Titans by a score of 35-10. Dallas handled their business against a mediocre Colts squad, pulling away in the second half for an easy win. Philly maintains their 1.5-game lead on Dallas, but the Cowboys are not going away.

On the other hand, the Giants and Commanders played each other to a tie earlier in the day. Both teams badly needed a win to build on their playoff position, but neither could manage it. The Giants remain in the sixth position in the wild card standings, while the Commanders dropped out of the last wild card berth and into eighth place. New York and Washington face off again in two weeks at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.