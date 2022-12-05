 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 14

The NFC North is finished with Week 13. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 14.

By David Fucillo
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after Jefferson’s touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The NFC North is just about a wrap. The Vikings entered Week 13 with a clinching scenario, and while it did not pan out, they will head into Week 14 able to clinch the division title with a win.

Minnesota faced the Jets this week and it was a slog. The Vikings held on for a 27-22 win, but it required a pair of stands near the goal line. They broke up a fourth down pass on one drive and intercepted a fourth down drive on the Jets final drive to hold on for the win.

With that win, the Vikings could have clinched the division with a Lions loss. However, Detroit impressed in crushing an occasionally surging Jaguars squad. Detroit improved to 5-7 and is still alive in the division race. However, Minnesota can end things later this weekend when they travel to Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Packers beat the Bears in Chicago and officially eliminated Chicago from playoff contention. Green Bay remains alive, but their playoff chances are slim.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.

2022 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 14
Minnesota Vikings 10-2 @ DET +250 OTB
Detroit Lions 5-7 vs. MIN +1000 OTB
Green Bay Packers 5-8 BYE -175 OTB
Chicago Bears 3-10 BYE +1500 OTB

