NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 14

Nobody can get out of their own way in the NFC South. The division wraps up play with the Saints and Bucs playing on Monday Night Football in Tampa, but the best case scenario is the Bucs exit Week 13 with a .500 record atop the division. Given how things have gone, nobody would be surprised if they lost and dropped to 5-7.

It was a light Sunday for the division with the Panthers on bye. The Falcons hosted the Steelers and if they wanted to get their playoffs on any kind of track, they needed a win. Instead, the offense was a disaster and they lost 19-16. Atlanta has lost four of their past five and heads into their bye week with a 5-8 record. And yet, they’re still firmly in the playoff picture. If the Bucs lose on Monday, one game will separate first place Tampa from last place Carolina. If the Bucs get the win, they’ll still only have a game and a half lead on the Falcons.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.