NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 14

The NFC West is finished with Week 13. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 14.

By David Fucillo
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFC West comes out of Week 13 as a two-team race, but it also features a dramatically different dynamic than it did coming into the weekend.

The 49ers and Seahawks both won on Sunday. San Francisco thumped the Dolphins 33-17 while Seattle scored a last minute touchdown to beat the Rams 27-23. The 49ers have a one-game lead on the Seahawks, and then a four-game lead on the Cardinals and five-game lead on the Rams.

Where things have changed, however, is at the quarterback position. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo left the game after one drive with what was initially described as an ankle injury. Brock Purdy came on in relief and played impressively in helping the 49ers beat the Dolphins. However, after the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo had suffered a foot fracture and would have season-ending surgery.

San Francisco remains the betting favorite to win the division, but the race just got a lot more interesting. Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.

2022 NFC West standings

NFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 13 Week 14
San Francisco 49ers 8-4 vs. TB +150 -800 -500
Seattle Seahawks 7-5 vs. CAR +2000 +550 +350
Arizona Cardinals 4-8 vs. NE +400 +10000 OTB
Los Angeles Rams 3-9 vs. LV +130 +10000 OTB

