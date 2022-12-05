Saints vs. Bucs: How to watch Week 13 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Bucs, despite sitting with an overall record below .500 (5-6) are at the top of the NFC South. The offense has been a struggle this season, which is odd considering the talent they have like Mike Evans, Leonard Fornette and of course Tom Brady. They’re scoring an average of just 18.2 points per game and have only scored more than 25 points one time this season. Fortunately, their defense is playing really well, ranking No. 5 in the NFL in points against.

New Orleans isn’t doing much better on offense, scoring an average of just 20.8 points per game. Andy Dalton has been reaffirmed as the team’s starter and has 14 touchdowns to just seven picks this season through nine games started. In the first meeting between these two teams, Tampa Bay won 20-10, but Dalton was on the bench for that game.

Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -175. That means the Saints are a +150 underdog with the point total sitting at 41. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Tampa Bay -175, New Orleans +150

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.