Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 13 between the Saints and Bucs?

The NFL closes out Week 13 with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN with the ManningCast broadcast available on ESPN2.

This week marks the return of the ManningCast after a three-week break. The main ESPN broadcast will feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the announcer booth and Lisa Salters handing field reporter duties. The ESPN2 broadcast will feature Eli and Peyton Manning offering their own brand of commentary. Eli and Peyton do not have a field reporter and oftentimes will be ignoring chunks of the game entirely. But, we can expect three guests throughout the game to go along with the strong chemistry Eli and Peyton bring to the show.

This is a big game for both NFC South teams. The Bucs are 5-6 and are in first place in the division while the Saints are 4-8 and in last place in the division. The NFC South is only sending the division winner to the playoffs, but the race is wide open given how mediocre the four teams have been. With the Falcons losing on Sunday, a Bucs win would give them a 1.5-game lead heading into Week 14, and with Atlanta on a bye, Tampa would then have a chance to extend the lead to two games. But if Tampa loses to New Orleans, one game will separate the first place Bucs from the last place Panthers, and the Saints will both be half a game out of first place.

The Bucs are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.