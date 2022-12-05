Robin Roberts, Randy Moss, Dana White to appear on tonight’s ManningCast

After a near month hiatus, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the prime time matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have a three guests for tonight with Robin Roberts, Randy Moss, and Dana White all set to make an appearance on the broadcast.

It’s a very sports-centric lineup for the two brothers this evening and an interesting mix. Roberts is the host of Good Morning America but made a name for herself nationally as a broadcaster at ESPN and host of Sportscenter. Moss, of course, is an NFL Hall of Famer that will be able to break down the game with Peyton and Eli while the UFC president White should provide some humor in the latter part of the show.