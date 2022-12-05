Ravens to sign QB Brett Hundley with Lamar Jackson injured

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran QB Brett Hundley to a contract with starter Lamar Jackson dealing with a knee injury.

With Lamar Jackson dealing with a knee injury, the Ravens are signing QB Brett Hundley, per his agent @kenny_zuckerman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2022

The Ravens were able to sneak past the Denver Broncos 10-9 at home in Week 13 despite Jackson going down during the game. He was unable to return and Tyler Huntley played most of the snaps. Huntley finished 27/32 for 187 yards and an INT in the win. Huntley also added 41 yards and a TD, leading the Ravens in rushing. Kenyan Drake and Gus Edwards were ineffective on the ground with the Broncos stout defense coupled with Jackson being out.

This news could mean the Ravens are iffy on Jackson being ready to play in Week 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Baltimore is tied at 8-4 atop the AFC North division with the Cincinnati Bengals, so this Jackson injury is very untimely. If Jackson is out, Huntley will likely start again with Hundley serving as backup.

If Jackson is out, it’s a downgrade for the entire offense, especially TE Mark Andrews. Edwards and Drake have been inconsistent and the wide receivers haven’t offered much fantasy football value on a consistent basis. Demarcus Robinson led the Ravens with seven receptions in Week 13. Andrews finished with 53 receiving yards to lead Baltimore. The upside gets stunted with Huntley under center.