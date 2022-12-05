NFL schedule: Raiders-Patriots flexed out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football, replaced by Commanders-Giants

The NFL will flex out the Week 15 Sunday Night Football game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The original matchup was between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. Neither team has a winning record as we head into Week 14. Their game will be replaced by the resurgent NFC East, as the New York Giants and Washington Commanders face off after tying in Week 13.

The Giants (7-4-1) have a slight edge over the Commanders (7-5-1), as they have one fewer loss. That could easily change in Week 14, as the Commanders are on a bye and the Giants face off against the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

This game will be a big one for both teams and their ambition to get into the playoffs. Right now Washington is on the outside looking in, but it is extremely close and the winner of this SNF affair will likely have a big step up in the playoff race.