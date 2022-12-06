Titans fire GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans made a surprising decision on Tuesday, December 6, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the rest of the season.

Robinson joined the Titans as GM in 2016 after spending three seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Director of player personnel. The Titans claimed wild card berths in 2017 and 2019, and won the AFC South division each of the past two seasons. They reached the AFC title game in 2019. This season, they’re 7-5 and in first place in the division.

Titans owner Amy Adams released the following statement:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”