CBS Sports, Nickelodeon team up for Broncos-Rams ‘NFL Nickmas Game’

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are teaming up to bring back their fun and slime-filled special presentation for Christmas Day. The game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET will have a Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas alternative alongside the traditional broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

This is the third time CBS and Nickelodeon have come together for this style. So far, the pairing has resulted in two Sports Emmy Awards. The broadcast itself will have CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (“That Girl Lay Lay”) returning to the booth, with Dylan Gilmer (Tyler Perry’s “Young Dylan”) serving as the sideline reporter. Patrick Star from “SpongeBob” (Bill Fagerbakke) will also join the broadcast virtually from Bikini Bottom to give some live commentary.

Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas will also boast some specific surprises this time around. A special halftime presentation will include an exclusive look at Nick’s newest animated preschool series and Paw Patrol spinoff, Rubble & Crew (produced by Spin Master, Entertainment), premiering Feb. 3 on Nickelodeon. There will also be new augmented reality effects, such as virtual cannons blasting snow, snowmen, and gingerbread men.

The special “NFL Nickmas Game” will air exclusively on Nickelodeon and NFL+. The traditional broadcast of the Broncos-Rams game will also be available to stream live across digital devices via Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app.