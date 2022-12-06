Report: Odell Beckham Jr. could be sidelined until playoffs

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is underway on his tour of teams that could sign him. He has recently visited with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the last Super Bowl when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. It was initially estimated that Beckham would be healthy by November, but that has come and gone. Now, Beckham Jr. could be unable to play until mid-January when the playoffs begin, per Ed Werder.

Beckham just completed a highly profiled visit with the Cowboys, but the team is now expressing that if they do sign Beckham, they’d be doing so with the understanding he could be unable to play until the playoffs or even next season. Beckham’s team tour has rivaled a college recruit trying to find where he wants to go to school. This spectacle is rarely seen in the NFL, and it feels like people are forgetting he is a 30-year-old wide receiver that is coming off a torn ACL.

Beckham most recently played for the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021-2022 season. He combined for 14 games between the teams, with 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns. Beckham fit in well with the Rams and helped them to a victory in Super Bowl 56 while sustaining his injury. Still, he remains an unsigned free agent, and this new report calls into question when he will actually be healthy enough to contribute to whatever team signs him.