Rams claim former Panthers QB Baker Mayfield off waiver wire

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off the waiver wire.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has a new home. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback was claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. While many suspected that it would be the San Francisco 49ers that would submit the claim for Mayfield, their NFC West division rivals got to him first. Mayfield will compete for the starting quarterback job with John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was added to IR last week.

In Mayfield, the Rams get a former No. 1 overall draft pick that has had a rollercoaster of a year. He had a fallout with the Cleveland Browns and got a fresh start this season with the Panthers. Unfortunately, things didn’t fully pan out for him as he played in seven games, with the team throwing for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He suffered an injury and was ultimately benched for PJ Walker and Sam Darnold. With the injuries to starting quarterbacks around the league, Mayfield requested his release and was granted it and will now compete for a starting job before hitting free agency at the end of the year.

