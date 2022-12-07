Davis Mills to start in Week 14 vs. Cowboys

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans will go back to Davis Mills at quarterback in Week 14, per Aaron Wilson. The Texans went with Kyle Allen the last two weeks in hopes of jump-starting an offense that has been in a quagmire all season. Unfortunately, Mills replacement Kyler Allen, was even worse, culminating in a game where Allen gave up two turnovers for scores against the Browns last week.

The Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys this week and that is a matchup you want your team to have its best players ready for. We saw what they did to the Colts on Monday Night Football. The Texans would rather not get quite as humiliated.

Fantasy football impact

Is Mills better than Allen? It’s hard to tell for sure, but Allen has looked about as bad as possible these last two games. At worst it will be an even swap back to Mills. That isn’t good news for fantasy possibilities, but if you are looking to play Dameon Pierce or Nico Collins, Mills is probably the better QB to have behind center.