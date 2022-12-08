Impact of weather forecast on Raiders-Rams in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football

Week 14 of the 2022-23 NFL season will begin on Thursday, December 8. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders for this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and is set to air on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Rams vs. Raiders on Week 14 TNF

Forecast

It should be a clear game with little weather implications. We’re set for an indoor affair with a sunny, 63 degree weather evening. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.