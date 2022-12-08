How to watch Raiders vs. Rams on Amazon Prime Video in Week 14 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Raiders got off to a horrific start. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, everybody thought this team would flourish, but that has not been the case. They have played good football over the past few weeks and could possibly sneak into the playoffs if they keep winning.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Rams. They’re dealing with a ton of injuries now, but things were bad even before the injuries started. Matthew Stafford didn't look the same that he did last season and their defense just hasn’t been as good. Their struggles are even tougher while they don't have their first round pick as they traded it away in the Stafford deal.

The Raiders are set as six-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -245 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams sit at +205 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 44.

Raiders vs. Rams

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.