Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 14 between Raiders and Rams

The NFL is firmly into December and the playoff race is heating up as Week 14 opens. The week starts with a Thursday Night Football contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have struggled this season, but they’re taking different approaches to the final five weeks of the 2022 regular season.

This matchup will air on Amazon Prime Video with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcer crew consists of Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as the color commentator, and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter. The only parts of the country that can view the game on television are the LA and Las Vegas markets, and sports bars that have a DirecTV package.

The Raiders are 5-7 and coming off a big win over the Chargers last week. They are in third place in the AFC West, but only two games back of the Jets in the wild card race. Meanwhile, the Rams have effectively packed it in, placing Matthew Stafford on injured reserve ahead of potentially similar decisions with other players.

The Raiders are a 6.5-point road favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 42.5. The Raiders are -275 on the moneyline while the Rams are +230.