Will Baker Mayfield start for Rams on Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders?

Week 14 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday. The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to host the Las Vegas Raiders for this week’s Thursday Night Football. The Rams have had a revolving door at quarterback over the last month and could see a new face under center yet again. Backup quarterback John Wolford is going to test his injury during pregame warmups, and if he isn’t healthy enough to play, the team is expected to start Baker Mayfield. He was signed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers.

Rams vs. Raiders: TNF Week 14

Baker Mayfield status

UPDATE: The team has all three quarterbacks active for the game. That includes Mayfield, Wolford, and Bryce Perkins. It’s unclear for the time-being who will get the start when the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The former No. 1 overall pick is having quite the tumultuous final year of his rookie contract. He was granted a fresh start in Carolina after a falling out with the Cleveland Browns but wasn’t able to catch on in the Panthers' offense. He played in seven games with the team and completed 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. With multiple quarterback-needy teams around the league, Mayfield requested and was granted his release earlier this week.

Fantasy football impact

The Rams have very little fantasy football relevance going around. Their top-2 wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, are both out for the game. Running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee are the only players that should see a fantasy football lineup this week. Every other player is too risky, and Mayfield doesn’t bring enough upside to highlight anyone else if he plays.