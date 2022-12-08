Baker Mayfield leads game-winning drive against Raiders on TNF

The Los Angeles Rams had 98 yards to go after the two-minute warning. It seemed as if this one was over, and the Las Vegas Raiders were going to take the victory. New quarterback Baker Mayfield did what he does best and took over the game. He was helped out by some boneheaded penalties by the Raiders' defense, but also helped lead the Rams down the field for a score. Los Angeles drove 98 yards in only 1:35 to earn the win.

Mayfield threw an interception early in the drive, but it was overturned due to defensive pass interference. He was sacked for a nine-yard loss, but that was wiped out after a Raiders defender knocked the ball out of his hand after the play for a personal foul.

Mayfield then found Ben Skowronek for a 32-yard gain that the second-year receiver caught against the defender’s helmet. He then completed a nine-yard gain to Malcolm Brown and another eight-yarder to Skowronek. Mayfield then found Van Jefferson in the endzone for a 23-yard score. Matt Gay knocked home the extra point, and Taylor Rapp picked off Derek Carr on the ensuing possession to seal this one for Los Angeles.