How the public is betting Rams vs. Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl early in the bye week

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13 in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium. The big game will be televised on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Rams came back from a 17-7 deficit in the NFC Championship game to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. The Bengals also came back from a double-digit deficit to take down the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the Bengals and Rams in Super Bowl LVI as of Tuesday, February 1st.

Rams vs. Bengals betting splits

Point Spread

The Rams are four-point favorites. 52% of the handle is on the Rams and 65% of total bets are on the Bengals.

Is the public right?

Even though the Rams will be playing at home for the Super Bowl, they will not be the home team in the contest. That moniker will go to the upset-minded Bengals, who have defeated the No. 1 seed Titans and No. 2 seed Chiefs in consecutive weeks.

With those wins under their belt, which both came by three points, it doesn’t shock me to see the public backing the Bengals. They proved last week against the Chiefs that they can make adjustments on both sides of the ball and that no deficit is too large for them to come back from. They also have the offense to compete with the Rams’ offense, which is loaded at the skill positions.

But what will determine the outcome in this game is battle in the trenches. Cincy’s offensive line will be facing Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd, which is not an easy task. If they can protect Joe Burrow, then the Bengals can get the cover. However, if they give up more than five sacks and can make this Bengals’ team one dimensional, all bets are off. I think the public is on the right side with the Bengals covering the four.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 48.5. 51% of the handle and total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

With the offenses that are coming into the Super Bowl, I would not be surprised to see a high-scoring game. Cincinnati is averaging 24 points per game in the playoffs, while the Rams are putting up 28 points per game. I definitely think we could see a scenario, where the final score is 31-27, which would give us the over.

Moneyline

The Rams are -190 favorites to win while the Bengals are +160 underdogs. 62% of the handle and 74% of total bets are on the Bengals to secure the upset.

Is the public right?

It is not surprising to see the public backing the underdog Bengals, who have shocked the world throughout these playoffs and is only one win away from a Super Bowl win. They’ve defied the odds this entire season up to this point and won’t be fazed about being on this big stage. However, I think they are going up against a veteran-led team in the Rams, who are on a mission to win this Super Bowl on their home turf. Sean McVay will want to make amends for how things went for the Rams in their last Super Bowl. I think this will be an epic Super Bowl, but the victor will be the Rams at the end of the day.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.