Chopper pilot the latest to spoil Washington Commander name unveiling

The Washington Football Team was planning to unveil its new name on Wednesday, February 2, but it seems apparent this has been officially spoiled. Former quarterback Joe Theisman appeared to spill the beans earlier this week, and Tuesday brought breaking news from the local NBC affiliate chopper pilot.

NBC4’s Chopper Brad posted this video showing the “Commanders” name at FedEx Field. Although the team is scheduled to announce this Wednesday morning, we’ve reached the point where it’s hard to imagine them announcing another name. This could all be an attempt to create a massive swerve, but it seems safe to say the new team name is Commanders.