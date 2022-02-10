LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young, Sam Mills lead 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

The NFL is announcing the 2022 class of entrants into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at its annual NFL Honors program. Leading the way are offensive tackle Tony Boselli, defensive tackle Bryant Young, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, and safety LeRoy Butler. This year’s Hall of Fame class was winnowed down from an initial list of 122 candidates, and those names dwindled to 15 finalists ahead of tonight's announcement. The TK players who made the final cut will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in August.

Here’s a look at the HOF Class of 2022.

Huge #49ers news:



DT Bryant Young has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Class of 2022

Bryant Young

Tony Boselli

Richard Seymour

Sam Mills

LeRoy Butler

Cliff Branch

Dick Vermeil

Art McNally — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) February 11, 2022

Since 2009, long-time Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli had the distinction of being one of the greatest players who weren’t in the Hall of Fame. No more. Boselli finally made the cut. The second overall pick in 1995, Boselli joined the Jaguars in their inaugural season. He stayed there through 2001, anchoring their offensive line. But being one of the finest offensive tackles to ever suit up on a team known mostly for its constant struggles is a ticket to obscurity, until now.

Here’s the full list of players who were finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class: