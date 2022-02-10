Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wins fourth MVP award

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his fourth MVP award on Thursday night at the 11th annual NFL Honors. Rodgers beat out Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, and Matthew Stafford for the league’s prestigious honor.

Rodgers had another impressive season in Green Bay that saw the Packers grab the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, the Packers got bounced in the Divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. This season, the 38-year-old quarterback completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

It was the fifth-straight season that Rodgers threw less than seven interceptions and the fourth consecutive year he passed for over 4,000 yards. The former first-round pick was also named to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro for the second-straight year.

Notably, this came after AP voter Hub Arkush said he would not vote for Rodgers in the MVP race. Arkush called Rodgers a “jerk” and a “bad guy” amidst the Packers’ QB choosing to not be entirely upfront about his COVID-19 vaccination status.