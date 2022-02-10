Who are the Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees in 2022?

The NFL is announcing the 2022 class of entrants into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at its annual NFL Honors program tonight. The league started with 122 nominees for the Hall-of-Fame, then narrowed it down to 26 semi-finalists and now to these 15 finalists. There were three players who made the cut in their first year of eligibility: wide receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker DeMarcus Ware and returner Devin Hester.

Between four and eight new inductees are normally enshrined every year and last year we saw six modern day players, one head coach and one contributor make it in — quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, wide receiver Drew Pearson, guard Alan Faneca, cornerback/safety Charles Woodson, safety John Lynch, contributor Bill Nunn, and coach Tom Flores.

Unlike Peyton Manning last year, there are no players who are 100% shoe-ins, so there could be some surprises in the announcements tonight. The pure brilliance of Devin Hester as a return man should get him in the Hall-of-Fame, but some might not think he deserves to be a first-ballot player, while players like Patrick Willis and DeMarcus Ware dominated on a much larger percentage of plays per game.

Will Torry Holt finally get in? This looks like it could be the year, but Steve Smith is also a possibility at the receiver position, while Andre Johnson likely won’t get in on his first ballot.

The 2022 modern-era player finalists:

courtesy NFL.com

In addition to the modern-era finalists will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.