How to watch NFL Honors 2022 online via live online stream

The NFL Honors ceremony is set for Thursday, February 10th, meaning we’ll finally be able to cash in (hopefully) on our pre-season bets for MVP, DPOY, OROY and more. Aaron Rodgers and TJ Watt seem all but locked in for an award, but there could be plenty of surprises left in store. The ceremony will take place at the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium in LA, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch NFL Honors 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream link: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN+

There will be plenty of ways to watch NFL Honors this year. The national broadcast will air on ABC, meaning you can live stream with ABC or through their partnership with the ESPN app, but to do so requires a cable log-in. They’ll also be live streaming NFL Honors on NFL Network and for ESPN+ subscribers.

If you don’t have a cable subscription to access any of the channels broadcasting the ceremony, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream NFL Honors. You can also sign up for ESPN+ for $4.99.