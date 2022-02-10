What channel is NFL Honors ceremony on, what time does it start

We’re kicking off Super Bowl weekend a bit earlier than usual this year, starting off with the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, February 10. Actor Keegan-Michael Key will host NFL Honors this year, providing a side of comedy along with the prestigious honor of handing Aaron Rodgers his fourth MVP award. Just kidding. Kind of.

The ceremony kicks off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET and will broadcast from a theater in the greater area of SoFi Stadium, where they’ll hold Super Bowl LVI. Among awards they’ll be handing out for the 2021 NFL season will be league MVP, defensive player of the year, offensive and defensive rookies of the year and more. They’ll also be announcing the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class.

NFL Honors start time 2022

Date: Thursday, February 10

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

If you won’t be around a TV for the ceremony, you’ll still have ways to live stream. With a valid log in, you can watch on ABC, using the ESPN app, NFL Network and for ESPN+ subscribers.