Ja’Marr Chase wins Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year at the 11th annual NFL Honors Thursday night. The former LSU standout beat out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the award. Chase claimed 42 votes, Jones had five, Creed Humphrey had two, and Rashawn Slater got the final vote.

The young wide receiver showed the doubters and naysayers that he did not have any drop issues in his first NFL season with the Bengals. Chase was one of quarterback Joe Burrow’s favorite targets this season and looked like a veteran on the field.

The 21-year-old recorded 81 receptions (128 targets) for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He also recorded two 200-yard receiving performances, along with five 100-yard performances.

Last season, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who did not win the OROY award, had 88 receptions (125 targets) for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase will look to put a cap on his rookie season with a Super Bowl win on Sunday night.