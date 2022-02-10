Micah Parsons wins Defensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors 2022

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has been announced as the NFL’s 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. It’s absolutely no surprise, either, after what the 22-year old athletic superstar had accomplished in the 2021 season. Dallas selected Parsons No. 12 overall out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons was the unanimous selection for DROY, receiving all 50 votes.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

The former Penn State standout was by far the best rookie on the defensive side of the ball this season. Parsons was used both standing up and near the line of scrimmage to apply pressure on a weekly basis. The young linebacker, along with second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs were standout stars on an opportunistic Dallas defense.

In 16 games this season, Parsons produced 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. For his efforts this season, the 22-year-old was also named to his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro.