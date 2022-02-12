 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How many Super Bowls has Sean McVay coached?

This isn’t McVay first rodeo in the Super Bowl.

By Nick Simon
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been one of the most successful head coaches in the NFL in recent years and will have a chance to earn some hardware this Sunday when his team faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

This will be the second Super Bowl McVay will coach in, giving him a shot at redemption from his previous trip. His first appearance was at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta in 2019, a game where his Rams lost to the New England Patriots 10-3. It was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history as his ultra-potent offense was stifled by the Pats.

After spending several seasons as an assistant coach with Washington, McVay took over in L.A. in 2017 and has now led his team to the biggest stage twice in a five-season span. If he’s successful, he’ll become the youngest head coach in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

