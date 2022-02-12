When did Cris Collinsworth play for the Bengals?

We have made it to the final week of the NFL season and it culminates with Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, February 13th. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. Even though they are playing in their home stadium, the Los Angeles Rams are technically the away team taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game airing on NBC, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will man the booth similar to their Sunday Night Football games throughout the regular season.

Collinsworth won’t be a stranger to one of these teams in the Super Bowl as he played for the Bengals during his eight-year NFL career. He was drafted in the second round with the 37th overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. He set the franchise record for receptions by a rookie with 67 which was a team record that had stood for the previous 21 years before Collinsworth came along. He made the Pro Bowl three times during his tenure and he played in two Super Bowls with the team. Overall, he finished with 417 catches for 6,698 total yards and 36 touchdowns over 107 games with the Bengals.