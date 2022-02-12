Who is the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl? Who is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl?

On Sunday, February 13th we will finally have Super Bowl 56 as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will be at 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. With the return of the Super Bowl, it makes us wonder who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl? Let’s break it down and see who impressed as a youngin.

The youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl is Ben Roethlisberger back at Super Bowl XL in February of 2006. Big Ben was in the second season of his career and he was 23 years, 11 months and three days old. While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is also only in his second season, he is already 25 years old.

Going slightly hand in hand with Roethlisberger, his head coach Mike Tomlin is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. When the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII in February of 2009. Tomlin was 36 years old when they won. This is significant because if the Rams win on Sunday, Sean McVay will become the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.