What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

Super Bowl 56 is just around the corner as the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off on February 13th. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium, marking the second straight year where one of the teams will be playing on their home turf, after the Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

You can catch the game on NBC, as they’ll have all the exclusive Super Bowl coverage this year. They’ve got a full day of TV planned, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET with a “Road to the Super Bowl” special, followed by the official pregame coverage starting at 1:00 p.m. They’ll not only have a live broadcast on network television, but they’ll be streaming all the coverage on Peacock as well, which can be watched with a Peacock Premium subscription.

This will be the Bengals’ third trip to the Super Bowl, but their first appearance since 1989. Their only other championship trip came in 1982, and they lost both of those games to the San Francisco 49ers. 33 years after their last appearance, second-year QB Joe Burrow and company will look to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home to Cincinnati for the first time ever. The Bengals went from worst to first in record time, logging just six wins total through the 2019 and 2020 seasons (two wins in 2019, four wins in 2020). This year, the turnaround was huge as they finished at the top of the AFC North division with a 10-7 record.

The Los Angeles Rams will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance, with their previous trips coming in 1980, 2000, 2002, and 2019. They won the trophy in 2000, marking their lone Super Bowl win as they took down the Tennessee Titans 23-16. 22 years later, they’ll look to do it again as they get to do it on their home field. Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp both had stellar seasons, as Kupp led the league with 16 receiving touchdowns in the regular season. Their passing game was essentially unmatched across the league, leading them to a 12-5 record and a top finish in the NFC West.

Super Bowl channel info: Bengals vs. Rams

Game date: Sunday, February 13th

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams favored by 4.5 points with odds at -105 to cover the spread. They sit at -195 on the moneyline while the underdog Bengals are priced at +165. The point total is set at 48.5 with odds at -110 for finishes both over and under the total.