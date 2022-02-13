How to live stream Bengals vs. Rams in 2022 Super Bowl

To wrap up the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off against each other in Super Bowl 56 Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET and televised on NBC.

The Rams started their playoff run with a dominating 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the wild card round. They followed that up in the Divisional round with a 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Finally, Los Angeles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship game.

The Bengals, just like the Rams, started off their Super Bowl run at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round. Joe Burrow and Co. did not show signs of youth in their first playoff game, winning 26-19 over the Raiders. After that, the Bengals pulled the 19-16 upset win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati went on the road for the second-straight week and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime.

The Rams are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Bengals on Sunday night according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 48.5 points.

Super Bowl live stream info: Bengals vs. Rams

Game date: Sunday, February 13th

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC