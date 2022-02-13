What time is the Super Bowl 56 halftime show?

Super Bowl 56 is set for Sunday, February 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast to a worldwide audience on NBC.

This year’s halftime time show will fit the host city with a west coast hip hop feel as Los Angeles legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar will perform alongside Mary J. Blige and Eminem. The group will have a set list of hits from the classic “Nothin But a G Thang” by Dre and Snoop to the more recent “Humble” by Kendrick.

The time of the halftime show will obviously depend on how long the first half of the game will take. The first two quarters of the Super Bowl typically run around an hour and a half barring game stoppages and the network usually has a quick recap segment with the studio analysts afterward. With that, you can expect the halftime show to begin anywhere from 8:05 to 8:25 p.m. ET. The halftime shows themselves usually clock in at just under 15 minutes but with five headliners performing, it wouldn’t be surprising if this one moved closer to 20.