How to stream the Super Bowl 56 halftime show via live stream

Super Bowl 56 is set for Sunday, February 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast to a worldwide audience on NBC.

This year’s halftime time show will fit the host city with a west coast hip hop feel as Los Angeles legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar will perform alongside Mary J. Blige and Eminem. The group will have a set list of hits from the classic “Nothin But a G Thang” by Dre and Snoop to the more recent “Humble” by Kendrick.

You can stream the Super Bowl 56 halftime through either the NBS Sports app with a cable login or Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.