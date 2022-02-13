Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows ever

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the NFL season. Kickoff on Sunday, February 13th is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. If you aren’t a fan of either team, there is still plenty to turn into on Super Bowl Sunday. There’s football’s cutest event in the Puppy Bowl and the always hysterical Super Bowl commercials. Sandwiched in the middle of the action will be the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show will be a mega show consisting of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. One of the biggest announced lineups for a Super Bowl halftime show in history, expectations are certainly high. That got us thinking about the best Super Bowl halftime shows ever. Here are our picks, counting down to our vote for the best Super Bowl halftime show of all-time!

5. Lady Gaga (2017)

This very well could be my “millennial-ness” showing, but I loved this halftime show. From Gaga’s dive into the stadium to a very passionate rendition of “Born This Way”, it was incredible. Likely forgotten to history due to the Atlanta Falcons blowing their 28-3 against the Patriots, allow me to re-introduce you to this halftime show. Move over Madonna in 2012, Lady Gage from 2017 is here in my top-five.

4. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band (2009)

The game lived up to the hype that the halftime show infused into the second half. The Pittsburgh Steelers scored a touchdown with 35 seconds left to topple the Arizona Cardinals giving Ben Roethlisberger his second Super Bowl ring. For the half-time show though, Springsteenprovided everyone with a glimpse into what a concert of his would entail. The Boss played for 14-minutes and he hit every big song the band had which is a huge accomplishment given their career.

3. U2 (2002)

I’m not one of those football fans that claim to have been a fan of X team since they came out of the womb. I found football and my love of the game in college which was about a decade after U2 tore the house down in Super Bowl XXXVI. The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl over the St. Louis Rams with a young Tom Brady at the helm winning the first of his Super Bowl titles. This performance was a few months after 9/11 and U2 nailed the halftime show in a perfect combination of a tribute to those lost and an inspiration for those that remained.

2. Beyoncé (2013)

Again, the audacity of the NFL to play football during a Beyoncé concert. Sure, this game will be remembered for the Baltimore Ravens winning the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers in the infamous power outage game. But, it was the Queen that reigned supreme with a perfect reunion of Destiny’s Child that showed exactly why it is Beyoncé’s world and we are just living in it.

1. Prince (2007)

On a rainy Sunday night in Miami, they played football during a Prince concert. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears, but the most common memory from this game may very well be Prince’s performance. It had everything. He covered the Foo Fighters, he busted out “We Will Rock You” and “All Along the Watchtower”. Seeing Prince perform Purple Rain in the...well...rain was a spectacle only Prince could pull off.