What channel is the Puppy Bowl on, what time does it start?

The football season has come down to this, Super Bowl Sunday. Everyone is excited about the big game, and I for one can’t wait to cheer on Team Fluff to victory! What game were you thinking I was referring to if not the 2022 Puppy Bowl! Team Ruff will take on Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday, February 13th.

For the second year in a row, the Puppy Bowl will be narrated by Steve Levy. The game will air on Animal Planet at 2:00 p.m. ET, but there is a pre-show at 1:00 p.m. ET that will introduce the members of Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Each of the animals shown is from a shelter and all of them are up for adoption. There is a halftime show for the event called the Kitty Half-Time Show that features a large scratching post in the middle of the field and kittens getting their time to shine. The kittens are also up for adoption!

2022 Puppy Bowl

Game date: Sunday, February 13th

Game time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Animal Planet