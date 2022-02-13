 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on, what time does it start?

The cutest event of the NFL season is upon us. We break down how to watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl on TV and what time it’s set to start.

By TeddyRicketson
Black and tan Jack Russell puppies eat from a food bowl, England, United Kingdom. Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images

The football season has come down to this, Super Bowl Sunday. Everyone is excited about the big game, and I for one can’t wait to cheer on Team Fluff to victory! What game were you thinking I was referring to if not the 2022 Puppy Bowl! Team Ruff will take on Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday, February 13th.

For the second year in a row, the Puppy Bowl will be narrated by Steve Levy. The game will air on Animal Planet at 2:00 p.m. ET, but there is a pre-show at 1:00 p.m. ET that will introduce the members of Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Each of the animals shown is from a shelter and all of them are up for adoption. There is a halftime show for the event called the Kitty Half-Time Show that features a large scratching post in the middle of the field and kittens getting their time to shine. The kittens are also up for adoption!

2022 Puppy Bowl

Game date: Sunday, February 13th
Game time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Animal Planet

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

View all 101 stories

More From DraftKings Nation