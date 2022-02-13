Report: Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

Running back Adrian Peterson, who most recently appeared in a game for the Tennessee Titans this past season, has been arrested for domestic violence, per TMZ. The report says Peterson was booked as he was leaving Los Angeles at LAX and reportedly was charged with felony domestic violence. The allegations against Peterson come from his wife, Ashley Peterson. The running back and his wife were in town for a Super Bowl event.

This isn’t the first run-in with the law for the acclaimed running back. Peterson was previously in headlines for alleged child abuse. The TMZ report says Peterson committed the crime as his flight from LAX to Houston was about to take off, leading to the plane being turned around. Peterson was taken off the flight and the plane then left as scheduled.

We’ll see if there’s further news on Peterson’s legal course but this is not a good look for the NFL on the league’s biggest weekend.