Kanye West, daughter North West join Antonio Brown at Super Bowl 56

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is at the Super Bowl, which is somewhat shocking considering the way his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended. The company he’s with is even more questionable, with Kanye West and North West joining Brown at the game.

Kanye West, North West & Antonio Brown at the Super Bowl‼️ pic.twitter.com/i3RORcb5kq — RapTV (@raptvcom) February 14, 2022

Now we can’t actually know for sure if that is Kanye underneath the mask and hoodie but I really do feel bad for North in this situation. I can’t imagine the conversation AB and Kanye are having but it can’t be enjoyable for an eight-year old child.

We’ll see what the next steps are for the receiver soon enough, who has said he plans on returning to the NFL next season with a new team. He tweeted at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who seemed interested in the idea of having Brown on the roster. As for Kanye, this is yet another interesting decision after his rumored alliance with Donald Trump and other controversial figures.