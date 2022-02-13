Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, off to hospital for birth of child

This is one heckuva story.

Wide receiver had four catches for 23 yards in Super Bowl 56, and was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And there’s probably never been a player happier to have the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

Because after the confetti fell in the stadium, Jefferson headed right to the hospital where his wife Samaria is giving birth to their second child!

Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now. Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 14, 2022

Jourdan Rodrigue at The Athletic has the story of the doting Dad, who even left Super Bowl week preparations to take his five-year-old daughter Bella to their first Daddy-Daughter dance just two days ago.

Jefferson’s wife Samaria had an expected due date of February 17th, but maybe with all the excitement of a Super Bowl, coming out a few days does make some sense.

Imagine winning a Super Bowl and it being only the second most exciting thing you’ll do that evening. Good luck to the happy couple!