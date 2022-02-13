 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, off to hospital for birth of child

His wife left the game early after going into labor!

By Collin Sherwin

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is unable to catch a pass in the end zone during the second half in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 2022 in Inglewood, CA. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This is one heckuva story.

Wide receiver had four catches for 23 yards in Super Bowl 56, and was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And there’s probably never been a player happier to have the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

Because after the confetti fell in the stadium, Jefferson headed right to the hospital where his wife Samaria is giving birth to their second child!

Jourdan Rodrigue at The Athletic has the story of the doting Dad, who even left Super Bowl week preparations to take his five-year-old daughter Bella to their first Daddy-Daughter dance just two days ago.

Jefferson’s wife Samaria had an expected due date of February 17th, but maybe with all the excitement of a Super Bowl, coming out a few days does make some sense.

Imagine winning a Super Bowl and it being only the second most exciting thing you’ll do that evening. Good luck to the happy couple!

