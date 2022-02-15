2022 Super Bowl tops 112 million viewers

The 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will top 100 million viewers this year, per the Los Angeles Times. The big game averaged 101 million viewers across NBC and Telemundo, while streaming services added 11.2 million viewers.

That number is up 16.5 percent from last season and puts the number back up to traditional Super Bowl numbers. The game was available on multiple streaming platforms, which ended up comprising 10 percent of all viewers and made for the largest live-streamed event of all time according to the Los Angeles Times.

The halftime show featuring some of hip hop and rap’s greatest performers coupled with a close game helped push the numbers up. And the continued increase in legal gambling across the United States helped keep viewers engaged, as “45 million more people were able to place legal bets” compared to last year’s game.

The NFL continues to prove it is impervious to controversy, from Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest police brutality against black people to the recent Brian Flores lawsuit, nothing seems to put a real dent in the juggernaut that is the NFL.