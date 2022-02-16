Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signs contract extension through 2026 season

On Wednesday the Cincinnati Bengals announced that it had signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension that would last through the 2026 season.

Taylor, who has gone 16-33-1 during his first three seasons as an NFL head coach, finally broke through this year and earned an AFC Championship and a spot in the Super Bowl. He still had one season remaining on his original four-year contract, but the Bengals saw fit to lock him down after the stellar season his team put together.

The finer details of the contract haven’t been made public at the moment, but it’s safe to assume Taylor got a hefty pay increase. Taylor had been the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL, making $3.75 million per year. The Bengals brass clearly thought a trip to the team’s first Super Bowl since the 1980s makes him worth more than that.

It also helps that he’s built around the young core of players, including NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Burrow and NFL Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase. So there’s a belief they won’t just be a one season wonder with players like that in Taylor’s offense.