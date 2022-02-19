Brian Flores named senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach for Steelers

Brian Flores has found a landing spot for the 2022 NFL season.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach was named as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, putting to bed speculation that he wouldn’t land a coaching gig in the NFL in the near future.

After posting a 24-25 record in three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins, Flores was fired in January. During his pursuit of another head coaching job, he boldly filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices. He also accused Dolphins Stephen Ross of pressuring him to tank during the 2019 season and attempting to rope him into tampering for a quarterback under contract with another organization. It was initially thought that his acts had effectively barred him from consideration for a job in the league, but he’ll now land with Mike Tomlin’s staff.

The Steelers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins this season, though the full schedule with that date has yet to be announced.