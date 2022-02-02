Minnesota Vikings to hire Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as head coach, per report

The Minnesota Vikings have hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their head coach, according to Dan Graziano and Adam Schefter. O’Connell still has the Super Bowl to coach but will take over for the Vikings after that.

The Vikings have called other candidates to inform them they’re out of the running, sources say. Deal with O’Connell can’t be officially finalized until after the Super Bowl. https://t.co/LkvY7avlS3 — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 3, 2022

The Vikings cleaned house after missing the playoffs, firing GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. They were looking to bring in Jim Harbaugh, who interviewed for the position. There were even reports of him getting the job but he decided to return to Michigan in an unexpected twist.

O’Connell was part of the Rams system which put up massive numbers offensively with quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Sean McVay coaching tree has been successful so far, with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor being the notable names so far. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is also considered a rising star but barely missed the playoffs in his first season at the helm.