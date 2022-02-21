NFL’s Sunday Ticket deal expires after 2022 season, expected to move to streaming option

The National Football League’s long-standing deal with DirecTV to broadcast Sunday Ticket will expire after the 2022 season, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The package will likely become a streaming service heading into 2023.

Sunday Ticket at its inception was the only place where football fans could watch any NFL regular season if they had DirecTV. However, with the growth of the NFL’s Red Zone channel, it has made the Sunday Ticket package almost obsolete.

Florio also mentions that the winning bidder could end up paying $7.5 billion per year for the service, which is apparently three times DirecTV current rate according to reports. He adds that fans might be able to buy certain packages revolving around their current team or a specific week in the regular season.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the NFL packages the service and where it ends up next. Streaming is the new way of life, but will Sunday Ticket be able to survive in this new landscape.