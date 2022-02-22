Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message that has some wondering if he is retiring or otherwise leaving Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted an extensive message to Instagram on Monday evening that has some thinking it might foreshadow his retirement or departure from Green Bay. He posted something he called #MondayNightGratitude and thanked various people in his personal and professional life, including “past and current” teammates.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers just posted this lengthy message on Instagram and included 10 photos. pic.twitter.com/PFe4HGLd3Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2022

It could just be a random outpouring of gratitude, but that isn’t stopping tongues from wagging about the potential meaning. This all comes amidst questions about his future as well as a potential interview with Pat McAfee. Rodgers has made numerous appearances on McAfee’s show and the former football player/current media personality teased a “big guest” on Tuesday. The belief is it will be Rodgers to discuss his future, but there have not been any leaks as to the specifics just yet.

On a bird back to Indiana..



The vacation was great and I enjoyed it immensely but..



Our 2022 NFL Season starts Tuesday..



BIG GUEST LOCKED AND LOADED



Let’s have an off-season pic.twitter.com/sjltGjvFGx — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 21, 2022

The NFL offseason is nine days old, but Tuesday marks the first notable offseason marker in the march toward the 2022 season. Teams can begin placing the franchise and transition tags on players with expiring contracts. Rodgers does not have an expiring contract, but his status is a big question. One Packers player likely impacted by the franchise tag period is wide receive Davante Adams. He is scheduled for free agency, but there is no way the Packers let him hit the open market.

The Packers are reportedly “prepared to go all in” to convince Rodgers to return in 2022. That would have to include ensuring Adams returns, so that’s at least of some note.