Aaron Rodgers gives no news on his future during Pat McAfee show

Update: Well, that was anticlimactic. Rodgers at least made a point to tell viewers early on that he wouldn’t be making any announcements on his future. He is still getting his bearings after a long season, but he did go into his 12-day cleanse!

Will Aaron Rodgers make an announcement concerning his future in the NFL on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon? Many believe so, as Rodgers posted a sentimental good bye-like message on Instagram last night.

He will be on his friend Pat McAfee’s show this afternoon around 1 pm eastern.

His Instagram post didn’t really say anything concrete, but does get nostalgic. There’s no way to decipher anything he says, as Rodgers does like to mess with people. But, he also said that he wouldn’t drag out his decision on his future all offseason either. So, there is a chance that he announces something concrete on McAfee’s show this afternoon. Green Bay Packers fans and those of teams hoping to acquire Rodgers in a trade should be interested in what he has to say.