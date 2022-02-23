Odds for Aaron Rodgers 2022 team

There’s no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time and the Green Bay Packers have benefitted from his talents for the better part of two decades. But very public frustration with the franchise and a cryptic post on Instagram has speculation stirring about what it means for his future.

While no official move has been made, it seems like Rodgers is the most likely high-profile player to find a new home this offseason. There are plenty of good options of places for him to head to as well. Draft Kings Sports Book had odds on where he would end up next, but those odds were pulled recently. Still, you can keep up to date on odds for several other players' futures, like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, here.

Despite all the speculation and noted animosity between the two parties, the Packers were still the favorite to retain the quarterback’s services into next season (-250). But it wasn’t a heavy favorite. The Denver Broncos (+350) were close behind, which makes sense with the talented wide receiver corps. It makes even more sense after Denver hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, who Rodgers is reportedly very close with, to be the new head coach.

The San Francisco 49ers (+800) are also a real possibility. The team has shown that it can make deep playoff runs and even Super Bowl appearances over the last few years despite mediocre quarterback play. Plug Rodgers into the equation and they’re an automatic Super Bowl contender.

Here’s the list of odds on the chances each of the NFL’s 32 teams add the future Hall of Famer to their roster during the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers 2022 team odds Team Odds Team Odds GB Packers -250 DEN Broncos +350 SF 49ers +800 IND Colts +1000 PIT Steelers +1200 TB Buccaneers +1400 TEN Titans +2000 NO Saints +2000 LV Raiders +2200 MIA Dolphins +2500 CLE Browns +2500 CAR Panthers +2500 ARI Cardinals +3500 WAS Commanders +3500 LA Rams +3500 SEA Seahawks +4000 PHI Eagles +4000 NY Giants +5000 HOU Texans +5000 ATL Falcons +5000 NE Patriots +6000 JAX Jaguars +6500 BAL Ravens +6500 NY Jets +8000 MIN Vikings +8000 LA Chargers +10000 KC Chiefs +10000 DET Lions +10000 DAL Cowboys +10000 CIN Bengals +10000 CHI Bears +10000 BUF Bills +10000

