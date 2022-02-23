Odds for Aaron Rodgers 2022 team

There’s no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time and the Green Bay Packers have benefitted from his talents for the better part of two decades. But very public frustration with the franchise and a cryptic post on Instagram has speculation stirring about what it means for his future.
While no official move has been made, it seems like Rodgers is the most likely high-profile player to find a new home this offseason. There are plenty of good options of places for him to head to as well. Draft Kings Sports Book had odds on where he would end up next, but those odds were pulled recently. Still, you can keep up to date on odds for several other players' futures, like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, here.
Despite all the speculation and noted animosity between the two parties, the Packers were still the favorite to retain the quarterback’s services into next season (-250). But it wasn’t a heavy favorite. The Denver Broncos (+350) were close behind, which makes sense with the talented wide receiver corps. It makes even more sense after Denver hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, who Rodgers is reportedly very close with, to be the new head coach.
The San Francisco 49ers (+800) are also a real possibility. The team has shown that it can make deep playoff runs and even Super Bowl appearances over the last few years despite mediocre quarterback play. Plug Rodgers into the equation and they’re an automatic Super Bowl contender.
Here’s the list of odds on the chances each of the NFL’s 32 teams add the future Hall of Famer to their roster during the offseason.
Aaron Rodgers 2022 team odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|GB Packers
|-250
|DEN Broncos
|+350
|SF 49ers
|+800
|IND Colts
|+1000
|PIT Steelers
|+1200
|TB Buccaneers
|+1400
|TEN Titans
|+2000
|NO Saints
|+2000
|LV Raiders
|+2200
|MIA Dolphins
|+2500
|CLE Browns
|+2500
|CAR Panthers
|+2500
|ARI Cardinals
|+3500
|WAS Commanders
|+3500
|LA Rams
|+3500
|SEA Seahawks
|+4000
|PHI Eagles
|+4000
|NY Giants
|+5000
|HOU Texans
|+5000
|ATL Falcons
|+5000
|NE Patriots
|+6000
|JAX Jaguars
|+6500
|BAL Ravens
|+6500
|NY Jets
|+8000
|MIN Vikings
|+8000
|LA Chargers
|+10000
|KC Chiefs
|+10000
|DET Lions
|+10000
|DAL Cowboys
|+10000
|CIN Bengals
|+10000
|CHI Bears
|+10000
|BUF Bills
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.