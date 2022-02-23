 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds for Aaron Rodgers 2022 team

It’s no secret A-Rod wasn’t happy with management in Green Bay, but will that displeasure finally come to a head and see him shipped new in 2022

By Willkennedy5
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time and the Green Bay Packers have benefitted from his talents for the better part of two decades. But very public frustration with the franchise and a cryptic post on Instagram has speculation stirring about what it means for his future.

While no official move has been made, it seems like Rodgers is the most likely high-profile player to find a new home this offseason. There are plenty of good options of places for him to head to as well. Draft Kings Sports Book had odds on where he would end up next, but those odds were pulled recently. Still, you can keep up to date on odds for several other players' futures, like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, here.

Despite all the speculation and noted animosity between the two parties, the Packers were still the favorite to retain the quarterback’s services into next season (-250). But it wasn’t a heavy favorite. The Denver Broncos (+350) were close behind, which makes sense with the talented wide receiver corps. It makes even more sense after Denver hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, who Rodgers is reportedly very close with, to be the new head coach.

The San Francisco 49ers (+800) are also a real possibility. The team has shown that it can make deep playoff runs and even Super Bowl appearances over the last few years despite mediocre quarterback play. Plug Rodgers into the equation and they’re an automatic Super Bowl contender.

Here’s the list of odds on the chances each of the NFL’s 32 teams add the future Hall of Famer to their roster during the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers 2022 team odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
GB Packers -250
DEN Broncos +350
SF 49ers +800
IND Colts +1000
PIT Steelers +1200
TB Buccaneers +1400
TEN Titans +2000
NO Saints +2000
LV Raiders +2200
MIA Dolphins +2500
CLE Browns +2500
CAR Panthers +2500
ARI Cardinals +3500
WAS Commanders +3500
LA Rams +3500
SEA Seahawks +4000
PHI Eagles +4000
NY Giants +5000
HOU Texans +5000
ATL Falcons +5000
NE Patriots +6000
JAX Jaguars +6500
BAL Ravens +6500
NY Jets +8000
MIN Vikings +8000
LA Chargers +10000
KC Chiefs +10000
DET Lions +10000
DAL Cowboys +10000
CIN Bengals +10000
CHI Bears +10000
BUF Bills +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

In This Stream

Tracking the latest Aaron Rodgers news, trade rumors

View all 20 stories

More From DraftKings Nation