Tom Brady to produce, star in movie titled ‘80 for Brady’

Tom Brady is just a few weeks into retirement and is already making moves for post-gridiron career. News broke on Wednesday that the seven-time Super Bowl Champion will produce and appear in a movie titled 80 for Brady, set to begin production in spring.

The film will be a road-trip-themed movie set around a group of New England Patriots traveling to see Brady and the team play in Super Bowl 51, the famous game where they came back from down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons. The film will star Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

This is a continuation of Brady’s foray into films as his playing days have winded down. His multi-part docuseries Man in the Arena premiered on ESPN+ this past fall and his 30 for 30 documentary on the “Tuck Rule” debuted in recent weeks. He launched in own production company 199 Productions in 2020 and that, along with Paramount, will produce 80 for Brady.