Report: Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs as offensive coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs will get Eric Bieniemy back for the 2022 season after the offensive coordinator was unable to land a head coaching gig this offseason. This marks yet another rough offseason for Bieniemy, who has been passed up for head coaching jobs again. His failure to land a gig comes on the backdrop of Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the league alleging racist hiring practices. Flores is a senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Under Bieniemy’s guidance, the Chiefs have become one of the top offenses in the league. The coach is responsible for the development of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and other key offensive players in Kansas City. The Chiefs have been to four straight AFC title games and two Super Bowls over the last four seasons, but that hasn’t been enough for Bieniemy to get a head coaching job. We’ll see if he has better luck after what is expected to be another successful campaign in Kansas City in 2022.